Jane Street Group LLC Buys 72,405 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) by 100.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,405 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 16.04% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BSMQ opened at $26.12 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $26.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.