Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 317,297 Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 317,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.18% of Acies Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Acies Acquisition during the first quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Acies Acquisition during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Acies Acquisition alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACAC. Benchmark initiated coverage on Acies Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Acies Acquisition in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ ACAC opened at $8.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96. Acies Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $13.20.

Acies Acquisition Company Profile

Acies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Manhattan Beach, California.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Acies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.