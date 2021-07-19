Jane Street Group LLC Grows Position in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,314 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 6.57% of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 43,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,844,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF during the first quarter worth $15,845,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLSW opened at $33.68 on Monday. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $34.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.38.

