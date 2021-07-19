Jane Street Group LLC Has $3.19 Million Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,891 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.22% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 228,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 26,934 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,685,000 after purchasing an additional 23,136 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 18,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $857,000.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.76. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $49.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.