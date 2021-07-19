Jane Street Group LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) by 106.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,911 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 110,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FLCO opened at $26.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02. Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $25.28 and a 52-week high of $27.89.

