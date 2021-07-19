Jane Street Group LLC Has $3.40 Million Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 314.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,494 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CoreSite Realty worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $138.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.83. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.45, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.26.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.67%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $486,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,912.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Realty V. Gp L.L.C. Carlyle sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $162,240,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,216,900 shares of company stock worth $163,191,509. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.