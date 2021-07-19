Jane Street Group LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) by 396.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,871 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.85% of Principal Millennials Index ETF worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Principal Millennials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GENY opened at $63.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.54. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $67.87.

