Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) by 124.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,249 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.27% of Invesco Global Water ETF worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth $203,000.

PIO opened at $40.54 on Monday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $40.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco Global Water ETF Profile

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

