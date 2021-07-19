Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 774.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 57,707 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.10% of PotlatchDeltic worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,669,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,804,000 after buying an additional 317,880 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,133,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,724,000 after purchasing an additional 205,392 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,379,000 after purchasing an additional 134,596 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 166.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,386,000 after purchasing an additional 641,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 17.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 929,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,178,000 after purchasing an additional 139,448 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCH opened at $52.05 on Monday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 26.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

In related news, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $1,106,946.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $1,214,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

