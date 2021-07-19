Jane Street Group LLC Invests $3.15 Million in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 106,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.12% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBCA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 485.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 356.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 25,390 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 558.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BBCA opened at $63.21 on Monday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $45.54 and a 1-year high of $66.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.