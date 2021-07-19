Jane Street Group LLC Invests $3.34 Million in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.33% of iShares Global Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $214,000.

NYSEARCA IXG opened at $76.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.87. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $51.18 and a 52 week high of $81.76.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

