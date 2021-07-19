Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $3.11 Million Investment in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.56% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNDW. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDW opened at $80.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.95. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.20 and a 1 year high of $82.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.089 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

