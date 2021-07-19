Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.11% of CF Acquisition Corp. V as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $7,890,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $4,941,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $1,134,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,959,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 21.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

