Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $990,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $3,472,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $964,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $756,000.

Shares of DHBCU opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.99. DHB Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

