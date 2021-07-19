Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 350,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,101,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,975,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,975,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,975,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP purchased a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,975,000.

LCAAU opened at $10.01 on Monday. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

