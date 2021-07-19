Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 38,331 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 146.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,331 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.70% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FMHI. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,611,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 17,072 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $803,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FMHI opened at $56.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.07. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $56.95.

