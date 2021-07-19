Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 41,477 Shares of Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (BATS:WUGI)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (BATS:WUGI) by 204.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,477 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Esoterica NextG Economy ETF were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Esoterica NextG Economy ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:WUGI opened at $54.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.46.

