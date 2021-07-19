Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 43,879 Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 84.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,555 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,879 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.18% of Materialise worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTLS. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Materialise by 715.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $22.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.69. Materialise NV has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $87.40.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $53.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. As a group, analysts expect that Materialise NV will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

