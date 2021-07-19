Jane Street Group LLC Raises Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 404.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,751 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Avista worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 447.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Avista by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Avista during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $26,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $451,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,375 shares of company stock worth $919,357 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVA. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE:AVA opened at $43.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.61. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.47.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.95%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

