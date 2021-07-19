Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) by 331.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,049 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.67% of iShares Global Green Bond ETF worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BGRN. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 1,428.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

BGRN stock opened at $55.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.63. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.93 and a one year high of $56.34.

