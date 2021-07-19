Jane Street Group LLC Sells 125,963 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,963 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.30% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 4,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

GSG stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.72.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

