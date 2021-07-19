Jane Street Group LLC Sells 42,716 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,716 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.44% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,993,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 194,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,606,000 after buying an additional 15,775 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 28,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 19,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EFAX opened at $83.28 on Monday. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $65.54 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.62.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.