Jane Street Group LLC Takes $3.07 Million Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 116,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Corporate Office Properties Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $38,517,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $34,166,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,444,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,848,000. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,772,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,664,000 after acquiring an additional 610,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $108,738.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,866 shares of company stock worth $708,148. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $29.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $30.31.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. Research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

