Jane Street Group LLC Takes $3.49 Million Position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 91,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.79% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 821.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of IHAK stock opened at $42.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.86. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $44.50.

