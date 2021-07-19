Jane Street Group LLC Takes $3 Million Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Arcosa as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Arcosa by 4,860.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arcosa during the first quarter valued at $211,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $52.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.57. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. G.Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Gabelli upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcosa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

In related news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $609,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,290.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $686,765.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,881.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,051 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

