Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 363,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Legato Merger as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Legato Merger during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Legato Merger during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Legato Merger in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Legato Merger alerts:

Legato Merger stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.96. Legato Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $10.31.

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Legato Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legato Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.