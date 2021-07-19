Jane Street Group LLC Trims Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,271 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.40% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 415,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,435 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 363,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,367,000 after buying an additional 37,952 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 289,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,609,000 after buying an additional 17,891 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth about $13,838,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,359,000.

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.44. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.78 and a 52 week high of $52.84.

