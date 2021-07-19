Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 683,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 116,241 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.48% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $28,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,468,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,418,000 after buying an additional 184,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,521,000 after acquiring an additional 139,458 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,678,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,962,000 after acquiring an additional 80,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 693.6% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,076 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HALO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $2,298,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,991,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 190,315 shares of company stock worth $8,274,896 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $42.05 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The business’s revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

