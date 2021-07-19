Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $28.50 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 169.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 397,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,347 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.11% of Equity Residential worth $28,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQR. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $43,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 4,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $337,920.00. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,855,115. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQR opened at $83.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.17. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $84.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.93.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

