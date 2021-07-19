Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $37.16 Million Stock Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,679,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,571 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.99% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $37,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 458,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,146,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,993,000 after buying an additional 137,223 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 57.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 90,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRE opened at $24.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.17 and a beta of 0.93. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

