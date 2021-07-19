Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 75.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,375,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021,505 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.06% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $34,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6,126.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085,637 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $36,520,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 62.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,914,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,676 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,012,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,894,000 after buying an additional 667,235 shares during the period. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $169,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,234 shares of company stock worth $662,211 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

APLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

NYSE APLE opened at $14.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $16.57.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

