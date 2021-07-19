Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,538,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 291,559 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.06% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $37,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 118,800 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSH opened at $21.22 on Monday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.86.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

VSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

