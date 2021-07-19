Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 745,392 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745,392 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Hormel Foods worth $35,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 47.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 33.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

In other news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 39,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $1,932,480.00. Also, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $1,212,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 116,595 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,352 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL opened at $48.27 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.01.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.