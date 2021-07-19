Jarvis Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $671,076.00 (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $671,076.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00045617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00012435 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.63 or 0.00735750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.