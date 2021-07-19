JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 1,186.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,586 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,723,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,279,000 after purchasing an additional 670,208 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,305,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,968,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,123,000 after buying an additional 298,403 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 9.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,071,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,211,000 after buying an additional 444,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,422,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,015,000 after buying an additional 124,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBGS opened at $32.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $165.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.63%.

JBGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

