JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.00

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JCDXF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. JCDecaux currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.85.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

