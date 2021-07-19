Jean-Marc Ollagnier Sells 5,233 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jean-Marc Ollagnier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $309.09. The stock had a trading volume of 84,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,778. The company has a market cap of $196.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $210.42 and a twelve month high of $317.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.13.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

