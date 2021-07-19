Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for SBA Communications in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.44. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.89 EPS.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.45.

SBA Communications stock opened at $334.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.63 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $335.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $297,815,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 26.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,571,000 after acquiring an additional 956,026 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 144.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 990,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,841,000 after acquiring an additional 585,623 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 388.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 683,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,573,000 after acquiring an additional 543,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at $123,257,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,037.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

