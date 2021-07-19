Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

NYSE HTA opened at $27.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.50 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTA. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

