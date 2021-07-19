Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Terreno Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.64.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.44.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $67.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $67.72. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 0.57.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 308.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 97.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 80.56%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.