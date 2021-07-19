Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Wipro in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.30.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Nomura upgraded shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

Wipro stock opened at $8.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Wipro has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $8.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC increased its position in Wipro by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Wipro by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Wipro by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wipro during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Wipro during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.