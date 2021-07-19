Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2021

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

SKIN opened at $18.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32. The Beauty Health has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $20.23.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.