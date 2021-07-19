Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

SKIN opened at $18.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32. The Beauty Health has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $20.23.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

