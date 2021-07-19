Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.85.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.32%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NXRT. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $59.64 on Monday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $34.19 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 161.19 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.47%.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $112,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,655.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,809 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $116,522.07. Insiders have sold a total of 9,809 shares of company stock valued at $381,322 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,323,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,265,000 after purchasing an additional 33,108 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,248,000 after purchasing an additional 195,382 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 717,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,081,000 after purchasing an additional 20,093 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 486,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 20.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 72,505 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

