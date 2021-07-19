Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Polymetal International in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.41.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUCOY opened at $21.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.16. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Polymetal International has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $28.05.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Polymetal International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio is 79.11%.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

