Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Retail Properties of America in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RPAI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

RPAI opened at $11.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -576.00 and a beta of 1.76. Retail Properties of America has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $12.79.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 238,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $906,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,496,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

