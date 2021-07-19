Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Apartment Income REIT Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

NYSE AIRC opened at $51.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion and a PE ratio of 29.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $51.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $345,169.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,491.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $6,504,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 60,759 shares of company stock worth $7,030,416 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.