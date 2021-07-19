Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ball Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ball in a report issued on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Ball’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BLL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

NYSE BLL opened at $85.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.57. Ball has a 12-month low of $69.56 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLL. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Ball by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 582,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,257,000 after acquiring an additional 33,548 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Ball by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after buying an additional 13,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

