Jefferies Financial Group Comments on SL Green Realty Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SL Green Realty in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS.

SLG has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $75.77 on Monday. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $2,308,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 570.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 59,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 50,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

