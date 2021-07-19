Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Macerich Company’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Macerich in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Macerich’s FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

MAC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $16.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.06. The Macerich has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

In other The Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $197,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in The Macerich by 865.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in The Macerich by 150.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in The Macerich during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Macerich in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of The Macerich in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

