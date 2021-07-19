Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UDR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UDR’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $53.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. UDR has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.95.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

In other UDR news, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 11,509 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $562,214.65. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,509 shares of company stock worth $3,662,015. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,514 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152,096 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,804,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,026,000 after purchasing an additional 726,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,693,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,099,000 after purchasing an additional 107,555 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

